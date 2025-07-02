Trump and a historic record: he became the most popular Republican president in the first five months in office

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump became the most popular Republican president five months into his term. This was revealed by CNN data journalist Harry Enten, who compared the current White House tenant's numbers to his GOP predecessors—George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and even Ronald Reagan.

Five months after his inauguration, 63% of Republicans "strongly support" the president, a record high among the Republican base.

Trump arrives at these numbers after reining in the southern border, attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, and reaching a trade deal with China. He is also awaiting final passage of his mega-bill, the "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

"He beats every Republican on the list, and I was even looking back from Reagan, and look at this. Donald Trump beats Ronald Reagan in terms of solid approval at five months," Enten explained on CNN. At the same point in his term, H.W. Bush had "strong approval" among Republicans at 46%, W. Bush at 59%, and Trump himself reached 53% during his first term.

"Reagan was coming off a wave of sympathy after the assassination attempt. Still, the conclusion is clear: Donald Trump is making history with the Republican base; he is more beloved by this Republican base than any other Republican base loved any other GOP president five months in. It is history-making," the data analyst added.

Trump's effectiveness in endorsing candidates.

Enten's report concluded with statistics on Trump endorsing congressional and gubernatorial candidates. According to its findings, his effectiveness—the number of times a Trump-backed candidate won a Republican primary—was 98% in 2020, 95% in 2022, and 96% in 2024.

"So Donald Trump is a winner in Republican primaries. You go against Donald Trump, and to quote the movie Good Burger, you go in the grinder. Donald Trump is the key nugget; his endorsement is the key nugget in a GOP primary because he's historically strongly popular with the GOP base," Enten added.