Elon Musk steps up criticism of Trump's mega bill and threatens to create the "America Party" if it passes

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de junio, 2025

This Monday, Elon Musk, the tech mogul and former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of the Trump Administration, once again lashed out at the "One Big Beautiful Bill" pushed by President Donald Trump.

The initiative, which faces a crucial debate in the Senate before its possible passage by July 4, has generated growing tension between Musk and Trump, former political allies.

In a message posted on his X platform, Musk called the bill "insane," warning that it "increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS," and described it as a sign that the United States is dominated by a "one-party country."

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS, that we live in a one-party country—the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Minutes after that post, which he left "pinned" on his social network, in another explosive statement, the businessman threatened to found a new political party, which he tentatively called the "America Party," if the legislation passes.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” Musk said in X.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

The Tesla owner's intention with the new party is to represent 80% of the American people; according to him, “a new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!”

The bill, which includes significant tax cuts, an increase in the debt ceiling, and the elimination of subsidies for electric vehicles and renewable energy, has been the subject of harsh criticism from Musk.

According to the entrepreneur, the legislation will "destroy millions of jobs" and cause "immense strategic damage" to the country by prioritizing traditional industries such as oil and gas to the detriment of technology and clean energy sectors, critical to companies such as Tesla, which Musk owns.

The White House, for its part, responded to the criticism by referring to a Trump interview on Fox News on Sunday, where the president suggested that Musk's discontent is mainly due to the elimination of tax credits for electric vehicles.

“I don't want everybody to have an electric car," Trump said, highlighting a clear difference of vision with Musk, who has been a strong advocate for the electrification of transportation.

Despite that statement, the Republican leader praised the billionaire by calling him "a wonderful guy."

The Trump - Musk relationship



The once-close relationship between the two has deteriorated significantly since the tycoon stepped down from his White House role in May after first criticizing the mega bill as a "repugnant abomination."

Tensions escalated when Trump threatened to cancel federal contracts for Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, and accused the entrepreneur of acting out of self-interest following the loss of electric vehicle subsidies.

Musk, who bankrolled Trump's 2024 campaign with at least $250 million, has also stepped up his rhetoric against Republican lawmakers who support the project, accusing them of "betrayed the American people."