Left finds in ICE the excuse for BLM 2.0

Published by Israel Duro 15 de junio, 2025

Five years ago, the death of George Floyd during his arrest by several police officers triggered a tsunami of blood, fire and destruction that swept across the country. Now, with the Democrats totally disoriented and without clear leadership, the radical left and many of the party's supporters and politicians have found in the ICE raids the excuse to try to set the streets ablaze again and destabilize the Trump administration.

The eruption of the streets in Los Angeles was welcomed at first by all Democratic politicians, especially those in California, especially after Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to protect federal buildings and officials. The city's mayor, Karen Bass and, especially, The Golden State's governor, Gavin Newsom, were quick to blame the president for "militarizing" what they called "peaceful protests."

"Peaceful protests" for the left vs. the reality

As the level of violence escalated, so did the rhetoric between Trump and Newsom, with accusations of "abuse of power" and "tyranny" from one side, with the president calling the California governor "incompetent" from the other. Within the escalation, there has been no shortage of lawsuits or a controversy over whether or not the Democratic leader should have been arrested for obstructing federal agents.

Many prominent Democrats tried to continue to capitalize on what was happening, accusing Trump of being a tyrant and resorting to violence in the face of "peaceful protests." They even called for taking to the streets in every state to protest against ICE, which they went so far as to accuse, like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, of "making people disappear in the streets." Nancy Pelosi was quick to look for similarities to Jan. 6, again accusing Trump of not deploying the military then to protect the Capitol.

Democrats begin to back off on their unwarranted support for the violent

However, the escalation of violence by protesters forced retraction by many Democrats in their support for those participating in the protests. While trying to target a violent minority among thousands of peaceful protesters, both Bass and Newsom have already been forced to take more forceful measures such as placing a curfew in the downtown area and imposing tougher charges on those arrested.

The situation, especially after other cities were infected by the riots, with groups such as Antifa doing what they are known for, has even led some Democratic leaders to lie, assuring that the party "never said they were peaceful demonstrations," as is the case of Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin. To his misfortune, the newspaper library holds numerous examples to the contrary.

Senator Padilla's "martyrdom"

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla opened a new front of struggle: offering his own martyrdom as example of repression by Trump. The lawmaker and his party colleagues tried to aggressively interrupt the press conference of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, then tried to play the victim and portray a congressman "who was just trying to do his job" being manhandled and assaulted.

"No Kings Day"

Leftist groups have continued to raise the tone. In fact, a large part of them are involved in the organization of the "No Kings Day" that will involve 1,800 demonstrations against Trump on his birthday, Saturday, June 14.

Well-funded and organized groups, and even the CCP

Moreover, many of the organizers and participants in the Los Angeles protests turned out to be generously funded by entities and billionaires linked to the Chinese Communist Party, with a remarkable level of organization when it comes to putting together events to destabilize the Trump administration.