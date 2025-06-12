Los Angeles: Democratic politicians raise their tone as protests dip in intensity

Published by Israel Duro 12 de junio, 2025

The second day since the imposition of the curfew in downtown Los Angeles resulted in a relatively quiet night for law enforcement. Mayor Karen Bass' measure, coupled with the presence of the military deployed by Donald Trump and calls for calm from religious authorities seem to be working. However, Democratic politicians are not willing to lose the opportunity for street protests given to them by the riots and raised the tone of their rhetoric against the president and ICE.

Just before the curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. (Pacific time), law enforcement increased the pressure to disperse the people who remained in the area. The forcefulness with which they were handled provoked chants of "shame" among those attending the protests, although no notable incidents were reported, according to authorities.

Marches and protests against Trump and ICE continue to spread across the country, alternating violence with peaceful marches. In Texas, a massive march that promised to be dangerous ended peacefully in front of the vigilant gaze of the National Guard deployed by order of Governor Greg Abbott to prevent incidents.

Demonstrations are a breath of air for a disoriented Democratic Party

Positions such as that of the Republican leader of the Lone Star State to ensure security contrast with the attacks from Democratic leaders against the federal administration. In the absence of policy initiatives or a person to rally around to confront Trump, the Democratic Party has found too strong an ally in the protests to allow it to go away.

As a result, Senator Adam Schiff again called the president a "liar" and accused him of adding "fuel to the fire by federalizing the Guard over the objection of the governor by calling in the Marines, effectively, this is an arsonist trying to set fire to things and with predictable results."

Pelosi compares protests to Jan. 6 in attack against Trump

Nancy Pelosi, one of the central figures of the Jan. 6, 2021 incidents at the Capitol, wanted to draw a parallel between the two situations to accuse the president of not acting the same way four years ago:

Also Rep. Maxine Waters accused Trump of causing the riots, adding that the president "has a responsibility in all of this. He started this. There should be no violence. He should not continue to support violence." Waters also incorrectly claimed that when Trump decided to deploy the National Guard, violent clashes had not yet erupted.

"Trump is politicizing our military"

Gavin Newsom also did not lower his tone. The California governor continued his attacks against Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom he accused of watching a baseball game while the military sent to Los Angeles crowded in without any planned logistics. He further charged that "Trump is politicizing our military and pulling them off critical missions to further his own agenda."

Criticism was not limited to California. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused Trump of "sending masked men with military weaponry into cities to set up checkpoints and make people disappear without due process. This president's desire not only to militarize and criminalize, but his commitment to drive chaos is not only reckless, but incomprehensible."