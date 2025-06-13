FBI arrests man for handing out 'bionic shield' masks to protesters at LA protests

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de junio, 2025

The FBI arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana, accused of handing out "bionic shield" face masks to demonstrators in Los Angeles during protests against immigration raids, on Thursday morning.

Orellana was arrested at his home in an undercover operation on suspicion of conspiracy to commit civil disorder, according to what prosecutor Bill Essayli told Fox News.

The arrest comes amid a directive from the Department of Justice (DOJ), which ordered federal prosecutors to prioritize prosecuting protesters who destroy property or assault law enforcement.

Reuters saw an internal email sent by associate deputy attorney general Aakash Singh to the 93 federal prosecutors, emphasized the need to avoid delays in legal proceedings and issue press releases for each case filed. "We will not stop enforcing the law and we will not be deterred from keeping our districts safe," Singh wrote.

Essayli stressed that authorities are focused on identifying those organizing, supporting, financing or facilitating the riots, describing them as “well-orchestrated, and coordinated and well-funded.”

The case of Orellana, who went viral after being videotaped handing out masks to protesters on Tuesday, marks one of the first significant arrests in this wave of protests “we want to understand who these people are and where this organization's coming from,” Essayli said.

Tensions continue to rise as federal authorities step up their response to the protests.