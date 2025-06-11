Democratic Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was indicted on three federal charges for blocking the work of immigration agents

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de junio, 2025

Democratic Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was indicted on three federal charges of hindering immigration agents. The episode related to the charges occurred last May 9 outside a New Jersey detention center, while local authorities arrested Newark mayor Ras Baraka.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website, the formal charge is for "forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers" who were attempting to arrest a person outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility.

Indeed, as the agents prepared to arrest Mayor Baraka, the congresswoman hugged him to stop them. "During her continued attempts to thwart the arrest, McIver slammed her forearm into the body of one law enforcement officer and also reached out and tried to restrain that officer by forcibly grabbing him. McIver also used each of her forearms to forcibly strike a second officer," the DOJ added.

Alina Habba, U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, confirmed filing charges against the New Jersey Democrat.

"Today a federal grand jury seated in Newark, New Jersey returned a three-count indictment charging U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers. This indictment has a maximum penalty of 8 years for Count One, an additional maximum penalty of 8 years for Count Two, and a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison for Count Three," she wrote on her X account.

"As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties. While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve," he added.

McIver, 38, took office as a congressman in September 2024 after winning a special election to succeed Donald Payne Jr., who died a few months earlier. He previously served as a member of the Newark City Council, which he chaired from 2022 to 2024.

"If convicted, McIver faces a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison on the forcible impeding and interfering charge set forth in Count One of the indictment. She faces a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison on the forcible impeding and interfering charge set forth in Count Two. She also faces a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison for Count Three," the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.