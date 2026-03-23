James Talarico, Democratic candidate for Texas Senator, again uses religion to defend his radical positions: 'God is beyond gender'

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de marzo, 2026

James Talarico, Democratic Senate candidate for Texas, reiterated his controversial comments about God during his appearance last Thursday on The Bulwark podcast. He defended the comment as political and theological.

In that regard, the Democrat insisted on his position that "God is beyond gender." Moreover, he acknowledged that his comment was controversial. In that regard, he acknowledged making that statement during a speech to the Texas legislature in 2021, where he said that "God is nonbinary" in a criticism of Republican legislation focused on youth sports and transgender children.

"While it's maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender," Talarico said during the podcast that was reviewed by Fox News.

The Democrat went further and quoted the apostle Paul to justify his position: "In Christ, there is neither male nor female so, if you have a problem with what I said, don’t take it up with me, take it up with the Apostle Paul."