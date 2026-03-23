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James Talarico, Democratic candidate for Texas Senator, again uses religion to defend his radical positions: 'God is beyond gender'

"While it's maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender," he said.

James Talarico

James TalaricoZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

James Talarico, Democratic Senate candidate for Texas, reiterated his controversial comments about God during his appearance last Thursday on The Bulwark podcast. He defended the comment as political and theological.

In that regard, the Democrat insisted on his position that "God is beyond gender." Moreover, he acknowledged that his comment was controversial. In that regard, he acknowledged making that statement during a speech to the Texas legislature in 2021, where he said that "God is nonbinary" in a criticism of Republican legislation focused on youth sports and transgender children.

"While it's maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender," Talarico said during the podcast that was reviewed by Fox News.

The Democrat went further and quoted the apostle Paul to justify his position: "In Christ, there is neither male nor female so, if you have a problem with what I said, don’t take it up with me, take it up with the Apostle Paul."

Controversy in the midst of the campaign

The comment came at a time when Talarico is bolstering his campaign for the Senate, after prevailing in the primaries over Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Now 36, he will now seek to become the first Democrat in nearly 40 years to win a Senate election in Texas, facing the winner of a tight Republican runoff between veteran Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

During the conversation, he took the opportunity to attack Paxton and Cornyn. "So Ken Paxton was impeached for using his public office to enrich his donors," Talarico said. "And that's exactly what John Cornyn is doing on a grand scale."

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