James Talarico, Democratic candidate for Texas Senator, again uses religion to defend his radical positions: 'God is beyond gender'
"While it's maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender," he said.
James Talarico, Democratic Senate candidate for Texas, reiterated his controversial comments about God during his appearance last Thursday on The Bulwark podcast. He defended the comment as political and theological.
In that regard, the Democrat insisted on his position that "God is beyond gender." Moreover, he acknowledged that his comment was controversial. In that regard, he acknowledged making that statement during a speech to the Texas legislature in 2021, where he said that "God is nonbinary" in a criticism of Republican legislation focused on youth sports and transgender children.
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"While it's maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender," Talarico said during the podcast that was reviewed by Fox News.
The Democrat went further and quoted the apostle Paul to justify his position: "In Christ, there is neither male nor female so, if you have a problem with what I said, don’t take it up with me, take it up with the Apostle Paul."
Controversy in the midst of the campaign
During the conversation, he took the opportunity to attack Paxton and Cornyn. "So Ken Paxton was impeached for using his public office to enrich his donors," Talarico said. "And that's exactly what John Cornyn is doing on a grand scale."