Washington state Republicans support initiative requiring use of ID to vote

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de junio, 2025

The Washington state Republican Party has announced its for a comprehensive election integrity initiative that would require voters to present valid ID in order to cast their ballots.

The Initiative Measure No. IL26-126 aims to reinforce voter registration procedures and ensure that ballots are only issued to eligible citizens.

Sponsored by Jim Walsh, chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, the measure requires voters to provide proof of citizenship.

According to KOMO News, voters who fail to provide the required documentation will be notified and removed from the registration list, preventing them from receiving a ballot.

"It's necessary because in a state where everything is voted by mail, which Washington is, there aren't the same diligence and assurance mechanisms in place as in states where you vote in person," Walsh said.

The initiative supports the #ENDVBM (End Vote by Mail) movement, which advocates for restoring traditional election safeguards.

"We want to make sure we send ballots to the right people and not to people who are no longer there or who shouldn't be voting," Walsh said.