Trump signs executive order to reform the electoral system and require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections", seeking to strengthen the country's election processes and bring them in line with security standards employed in other developed nations.

The document points out that, in the US, voters can register by declaring their citizenship without the need for verification, while in countries such as India and Brazil, biometric systems are used to verify identity. He also mentions that in Germany and Canada paper ballots are counted publicly to minimize disputes.

Trump also compares mail voting in the US with that in European countries such as Denmark and Sweden, where it can only be used by those who cannot vote in person. In the U.S., by contrast, mail-in voting has been allowed in large numbers, even accepting ballots without postmarks or that arrive late, which Trump says affects confidence in the system.

"Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election," the president said.

Strengthening Enforcement of Election Laws

The order stresses that federal law establishes a single voting day and prohibits late votes from being counted. However, Trump charges that some states have flouted this rule, undermining the security of the process. He also accuses the previous administration of allowing foreigners to register to vote.

"It is the policy of my Administration to enforce Federal law," he asserted.

New rules to secure the vote

To tighten election controls, the executive order requires voters to present documentary proof of citizenship when registering, such as passports, REAL IDs or military cards. In addition, it directs the Department of Homeland Security to share databases with states to verify voter status and ensure that only U.S. citizens participate in the polls.

The measure also instructs the Justice Department to take legal action against states that count votes received after Election Day, arguing that this contravenes federal law. It also grants the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) the power to withhold federal funding from states that do not comply with voter identification and election security standards.

Regarding election infrastructure, the executive order provides for the elimination of the use of barcode-based ballots and requires all systems to provide voter-verifiable paper backup. It also revokes the provision of the Biden Administration that expanded the participation of federal agencies in the dissemination of election information, arguing that these interventions may raise doubts about the fairness of the process.

Finally, the order instructs the attorney general to ensure the enforcement of laws against alien voting, collaborating with state prosecutors to investigate and punish any irregularities. With these measures, Trump seeks to tighten controls over the electoral process, while the debate over reforms continues to generate divided opinions in the country.