Trump ends key legislation that deemed climate change a 'threat': It 'had no basis in fact,' 'none whatsoever'

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday revoked a text that had served as the basis for policies against greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

This change of course, which will most likely be challenged in court, is a major blow to the climate agenda of progressives in the country.

The text, known as the "endangerment finding," allowed for a whole long list of environmental restrictions, based on the fact that so-called "climate change," was considered a fundamental threat.

"This determination had no basis in fact, had none whatsoever, and no basis in law," Trump said.

The president dismissed concerns that the repeal could cost lives by worsening climate change, and reiterated his belief that human-caused global warming is a hoax:

"I tell them, don't worry about it, because it has nothing to do with public health, this was all a scam, a giant scam."

This repeal frees the auto industry from enforcing strict gas emissions scales.