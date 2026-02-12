New Jersey prohibits ICE from operating in state facilities without a warrant

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de febrero, 2026

New Jersey Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order barring the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from conducting operations on land and in buildings under state control.

The order provides a single exception: immigration actions may be conducted only when there is a court order. This provision coincides with the push by Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives to require ICE operations to have prior approval from a judge.

The order and its scope

The order prohibits ICE from using state property as a staging point for staging areas, processing sites, operational bases or any other civil immigration action.

The governor stated that the restriction extends to parks, roads and public buildings, leaving out any type of infrastructure administered by the state.

Accusations against the federal agency

In an official statement, Sherrill justified the measure accusing ICE of defying the Constitution and putting communities at risk. She pointed to detentions of minors, arrests of U.S. citizens and civilian deaths as part of her argument for signing the order.

New whistleblower portal

As part of the announcement, the New Jersey attorney general's office reported that it will enable an online portal for residents to report alleged wrongdoing by ICE agents.

The platform will allow uploading photos and videos, and will be available in 10 languages.