Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Trump on Xi Jinping: 'He is extremely hard to make a deal with'

The Republican’s remarks came amid efforts to restart negotiations between China and the United States.

Trump and Xi Jinping

Trump and Xi JinpingLudovic Marin/AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that reaching a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping is "extremely hard." His remarks came amid renewed efforts to restart negotiations between the two countries.

Although the White House announced Tuesday that Trump and Xi would likely speak by phone this week, early Wednesday, Trump's comments dampened hopes for a swift agreement.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he posted on Truth Social. 

When asked about these claims during a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that "the Chinese side's answer to this question, including its attitude toward China-U.S. relation, has been consistent."

Affected sectors 

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed tariffs that have strained relations with trading partners and sparked a flurry of negotiations. Steel and aluminum were the first sectors affected, initially facing a 25% surcharge since March 12, which AFP reported increased to 50% this Wednesday.
tracking