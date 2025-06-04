Trump on Xi Jinping: 'He is extremely hard to make a deal with'

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that reaching a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping is "extremely hard." His remarks came amid renewed efforts to restart negotiations between the two countries.

Although the White House announced Tuesday that Trump and Xi would likely speak by phone this week, early Wednesday, Trump's comments dampened hopes for a swift agreement.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he posted on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.04.25 02:17 AM EST



I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 4, 2025

When asked about these claims during a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that "the Chinese side's answer to this question, including its attitude toward China-U.S. relation, has been consistent."