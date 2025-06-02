Republican representative calls on Trump administration to designate two pro-Palestinian groups as terrorist organizations in wake of Boulder attacks

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de junio, 2025

Republican Representative for Florida's 6th Congressional District Randy Fine publicly called on the Donald Trump administration to designate Students for Justice in Palestine and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations. This comes following the brutal terrorist attack perpetrated this Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo., against a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators who were carrying out a peaceful walk in solidarity with the hostages still being held by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Both groups have expressed their repudiation of the Israeli government's response against the jihadist organization following the brutal attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and numerous journalists and political commentators have accused them of displaying clearly antisemitic and even pro-Hamas positions.

"It is time to immediately round up and deport any non-citizens who subscribe to the 'Hamastinian' cause. It is time for all 'Palestinian' organizations to be federally-designated terror organizations. ... And it is time to bring the hammer down on our nation’s universities who have coddled and facilitated Muslim terror," commented Fine on his X account.

Hate crime

The terrorist attack took place near the Pearl Street pedestrian area, where pro-Israeli groups were peacefully demonstrating when the attacker began shouting pro-Palestinian chants and then threw several explosives at them, striking five people who, authorities said, were seriously injured and had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.

In a statement, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser detailed that the terrorist attack could also be considered a "hate crime" as it took place on the eve of Shavuot and was specifically targeted at demonstrators who were openly and peacefully expressing support for Israel and solidarity with those kidnapped by Hamas. "From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted. People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account," Weiser detailed.