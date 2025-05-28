Trump temporarily suspends student visa interviews, evaluates social media screening for applicants

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de mayo, 2025

The Trump administration ordered a temporary suspension of consular interviews for new student visa applicants as it discusses implementing a new social media screening system as part of its strategy to improve immigration controls.

As reported by Politico, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a directive Tuesday to U.S. embassies and consular sections to halt the scheduling of new interviews, at least until progress is made on expanding background check procedures, including those related to social media activity.

Digital screening as a security tool

According to reports, the new system under evaluation would allow consular officials to examine posts, comments and other interactions on social media platforms such as Instagram, X and TikTok. Although detailed guidelines have not yet been made public, officials have been authorized since March to review possible links to terrorist organizations, including public expressions of support.

This scrutiny could encompass displays of support for Palestine or participation in student protests related to the conflict in Gaza, actions the administration associates with potential national security risks.

Universities under federal pressure The White House has also focused its attention on universities where acts or speeches labeled as antisemitic have been reported. In recent weeks, Harvard University has been the target of federal action after refusing to adopt certain administration-mandated changes in hiring, admissions and internal policies. The administration even attempted to temporarily restrict its ability to enroll international students, although a federal judge halted the move while open litigation continues.

No official comment

Although neither the Department of State nor the Department of Homeland Security have issued additional comments or responded to requests for clarification, the new approach would reflect the administration's effort to exercise tighter control over immigration flows and ensure that those entering the country do so after passing more stringent security filters.