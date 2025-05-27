Chuck Schumer assured that Democrats in the Senate would vote unanimously against Trump's bill

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de mayo, 2025

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer assured Monday that Democrats in the upper chamber will vote unanimously to stop the U.S. president's "One, Big, Beautiful, Bill" Donald Trump, who narrowly got through the House last Thursday, against a backdrop in which several analysts did not see the bill's arrival in the Senate as certain. "This is not beautiful. This bill is downright ugly— a job killer, a price raiser, a care slasher, and massive pile on to the national debt," Schumer said in a statement.

Likewise, the Democratic leader dismissed the bill as a "handout to billionaires," and even warned that, if passed, the bill would cause a highly damaging side effect for many, many Americans by leaving 14 million people without Medicaid coverage. Similarly, Schumer detailed that even more lives would be at risk by arguing that President Trump's bill would cause a considerable reduction in funding for food banksand soup kitchens, as well as the closure of hospitals across the country.

"There’s not just a little laundry list of reasons why this bill is so bad — there’s pages and pages of bill text people can read for themselves that so clearly hurt everyday Americans, disproportionally boost billionaires who don’t need help, and pile onto the national debt at a time when the president is already choking the nation’s economy. That’s why Senate Democrats oppose this just-passed bill and will work to shine light on it so our Republicans act," Schumer concluded in his statement.

Democrats in the House of Representatives failed to block Trump's bill during a late-night session thatended with a final score of 215 to 214 in favorof the Republican leader's massive legislative package, which has been described by many political analysts as crucial to pushing his economic agenda.