Defense Department accepts plane offered by Qatar to Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de mayo, 2025

The Department of Defense (DOD) reported that it has accepted the aircraft offered to President Donald Trump by Qatar so he can use it for official travel while he waits for the new version of Air Force One, scheduled for delivery in 2027.

"The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said via a statement reported by AFP.

"The Department of Defense will work to ensure that appropriate security measures and functional requirements for an aircraft used to transport the president are taken into account," Parnell added.

What is unknown is the date on which the Trump Administration will take delivery of the Qatari aircraft, valued at about $400 million. It will feature amenities and technology befitting the president's mode of transportation.

The offer came while Trump was touring the Middle East, visiting the authorities of several countries - including Qatar - in an effort to reach major trade deals.

The controversy came when different media outlets pointed out that it was a personal gift from the Qatari royal family to the president. Trump was quick to react, denying such claims and assuring that it was a donation directed to the DOD. In addition, he thanked the Qatari authorities, noting that it would be "stupid" to turn down such an offer.