Richard Grenell returns to the United States with Joe St. Clair, an Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela since 2024

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de mayo, 2025

This Tuesday, U.S. citizen Joe St. Clair, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was released in Venezuela following negotiations between the government of Nicolas Maduro and Richard Grenell, special envoy of President Donald Trump.

The information was shared by journalist Jason Rantz on his X account, where he noted:

“BREAKING NEWS: Trump admin. secures release of wrongfully detained Washington veteran.”

BREAKING NEWS: Trump admin. secures release of wrongfully detained Washington veteran https://t.co/hdZdHHsQvc — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 20, 2025

Joe St. Clair, who served with distinction in the Air Force, was in South America working in the food service industry and receiving medical care.

His family lost contact with him in November 2024, which generated concern. For months, they had no news of his whereabouts until, in early February 2025, the U.S. State Department informed family members that St. Clair had been unjustly detained in Venezuela.

St. Clair's relatives maintained that his detention was part of a pattern of behavior by the Venezuelan government, which has used the detention of foreigners as a tool of political pressure.

The release comes amid negotiations between the Maduro government and Grenell, who traveled to Antigua to meet with Venezuelan representatives.

The Trump Administration is expected to announce a 60-day extension of the waiver allowing Chevron Corp. to operate in Venezuela, a move that reflects a balance between putting pressure on the Maduro regime and seeking economic stability in the country.

St. Clair's release follows other recent gestures between Washington and Caracas, such as Maduro thanking Trump for facilitating the reunification of a Venezuelan girl with her mother in Caracas.