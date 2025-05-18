After his controversial anti-Trump publication, House Republicans introduced a resolution to bar James Comey from public office

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de mayo, 2025

Just days after James Comey's controversial post against Donald Trump on social media, House Republicans introduced a resolution that seeks to make it harder for the former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director to hold public office. It calls on authorities to take "every relevant action to ensure that Mr. Comey is never again permitted to serve as an employee of the federal government."

Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX), the current Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman, introduced the resolution in conjunction with Laurel Lee (R-FL). The barely three-page text calls Comey's social media postings "disturbing" and condemns them for "incitement of violence against President Donald J. Trump."

The brief asks the Department of Justice (DOJ) to thoroughly investigate the matter and share the results with the Study Committee and the "American public."

According to the resolution, Congress must take "all available action to hold Director Comey accountable, preserve the rule of law, and protect our legal institutions from those that seek to sow discord and promote violence against their political opponents."

Comey's publication even led to questioning by the Secret Service. According to information from Reuters, the meeting lasted about an hour and was formally requested by the agency in charge of presidential protection.