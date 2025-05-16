Tulsi Gabbard claims that James Comey 'should be held accountable and put behind bars' after his controversial post against Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de mayo, 2025

Fox News that former FBI director James Comey should be in jail, following a death threat against U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking with journalist Jesse Watters, Gabbard said she did not accept Comey’s explanation—that he was unaware the Instagram photo, which showed shell casings arranged in the sand to form the numbers "8647," could be seen as threatening. “I’m very concerned for [Trump’s] life. And James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” Gabbard said.

The Trump administration official also asserted that the former FBI director should face criminal consequences, regardless of his intent. "Whatever James Comey’s intent, he — and others like him — must be held accountable under the law," said the Director of National Intelligence. "He claims to stand by the rule of law, to have dedicated his life to it. That’s great. But the rule of law also says that individuals who issue direct threats against the President of the United States — effectively calling for his assassination — must be held responsible."

Comey deleted his post shortly after publishing it

In his post, Comey, who was removed as FBI director by the Republican president during his first presidency in 2017, captioned the controversial image with, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” Hours later, after the post had circulated widely, social media users pointed out that the number “86” can be slang in English for “kill” or “eliminate,” and that Trump is the 47th president of the United States.

The former FBI director deleted the original post and followed up with another, clarifying that he had no intention of implying any act of violence against the Republican front-runner. "I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."