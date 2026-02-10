Trump to Palm Beach police chief: Thank goodness you're stopping Epstein

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de febrero, 2026

A former Palm Beach (Fla.) police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-2000s assured the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he had received a call from Donald Trump telling him, "thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this."

The information came to light in an FBI report of an interview with the former police chief in 2019 and published recently. In the statement, the agent maintained that Trump told him that he had kicked Epstein out of his club and that in New York they knew he was "disgusting."

In addition, Trump singled out Ghislaine Maxwell as Epstein's operator. "She is evil and to focus on her." It also emerged that the president once coincidentally met Epstein in the presence of teenagers and promptly left. He "was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating Epstein," the statement highlighted.

The testimony was released by the Justice Department as part of documents that have been made public in connection with the financier's case.

The information comes shortly after the lawyer for Maxwell, convicted of complicity in her former partner's crimes, revealed that his client could testify that Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton are "innocent of any wrongdoing" in connection with the case.

David Oscar Markus, who represents Maxwell, took to the social media site X to assert that his client cannot implicate either political leader in wrongdoing and added that only she can explain the reasons.

"[B]oth President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation," Markus said. "If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters."