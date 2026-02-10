Justice Department moves to dismiss Steve Bannon's criminal case

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Justice is moving forward in its attempt to dismiss the criminal conviction of Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, related to his refusal to testify before Congress in connection with the Jan. 6 investigation.

In that regard, the Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to dismiss the two-count indictment the Justice Department filed against Bannon more than four years ago.

The DOJ did so in a motion signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. "The government has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice. Defendant Bannon does not oppose this motion," the legal document details.

Steve Bannon entered prison in July 2022 after being sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress. He was scheduled to testify before the House committee that investigated what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and did not appear.

When questioned by the media about whether he believed it was worth going to prison for not testifying before Congress, he assured "1,000 percent."

"If you’re not prepared to go to prison to fight for your country, you’re not prepared to fight for your country," the political adviser maintained.