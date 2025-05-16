James Comey had to take down a social media post after he was accused of encouraging an assassination attempt against Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de mayo, 2025

James Comey, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who was fired by Donald Trump in 2017, went viral over a social media controversy. What was initially a post that seemed harmless on his social media ended up sparking fury from many supporters of the president, who accused Comey of sending a hidden message to attack Trump.

It turns out that Comey posted an image showing a series of seashells on the beach, which formed the following inscription: "86 47." "Cool shell formation on my beach walk," the former 64 official added in the publication.

Controversy soon followed from Donald Trump Jr., who made the following reading, "Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!" This inference has to do with the numbers Comey photographed, given that 86 is often used as an indication to assassinate someone, in this case, the 47th president of the United States.

Charlie Kirk, Congressman Andy Biggs, Senator Marsha Blackburn and many others commented on the post, which quickly went viral.

Trump Jr.'s comment set off alarms in the White House to such an extent that Kash Patel, the current FBI director, referred to Comey's post.

"We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support," he wrote.

A few hours after his initial post, the former FBI director deleted it and then explained his reasons in a separate post.

"Earlier I posted a photo of some shells I saw today on a walk on the beach that I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize that some people associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I removed the post," Comey responded on social media.

Kristi Noem, secretary of Homeland Security, also reacted to the case on her X account: "Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

Comey, who was sworn in as FBI director in 2013, was fired by now-President Trump in May 2017. "I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending his removal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation, and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately," the president wrote in the dismissal letter.