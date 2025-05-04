Texas signs school vouchers into law

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de mayo, 2025

With the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday, Texas finally signed into law a school voucher program. The initiative allocates more than $1 billion in public funds to vouchers that Texas families can use at private schools.

"Today is a historic day," Abbott said before signing the rule at the Governor's Mansion, accompanied by parents, students and advocates. The vouchers are a long-standing promise of the Republican, who during his 2022 campaign pledged to guarantee "education freedom."

The new law creates Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) that eligible families will be able to use for educational expenses, such as tuition or school supplies, for pre-approved schools. While it will be available regardless of financial status, in the event of an overload of applicants, preference will be given to low-income students.

It will take effect in the 2026-2027 school year. Its billion-dollar funding makes it the most ambitious program in the country, according to the governor's office.

"We've experienced many educational obstacles in the past three years," said activist Shinara Morrison during the event. As a single mother, she said, she can't afford the cost of private schools. "With Education Savings Accounts, it's going to empower families like me—regardless of income, where you're from, your zip code you live in—to choose educational opportunities that fit best for their children."

Critics of the rule claim that it will benefit private schools to the detriment of public schools, and that it will expand the government's authority over educational institutions. In addition, they say it is unconstitutional that only minors who are citizens or have legally entered the country can participate.

Access the full regulation