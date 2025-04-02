The future of liberty in the US starts with educational freedom now

2 de abril, 2025

Once upon a time, I was a child of the state in every sense. Growing up in communist Cuba, my education from kindergarten through law school offered no hint of academic freedom or school choice. Student records tracked loyalty to the government, curriculums were Soviet-style one-size-fits-all, and the constant message was clear: your family is the enemy, trust only the party.

That so-called free education came at a steep cost - the complete erosion of parental rights and the freedom to choose, with the long-term negative impact on academic outcomes for generations to come.

Now, as an American by choice and a staunch defender of liberty and free-market competition, I celebrate the wave of school-choice legislation sweeping states nationwide. School choice is more than just diversifying options. It’s about restoring parental authority over children’s education and restoring our constitutionally protected right and responsibility to direct the upbringing and education of our children.

I am not alone. According to a June 2024 poll by RealClear Opinion Research, 74% of registered voters support school choice, with only 16% opposed. This support cuts across party lines: 83% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 69% of Independents favor empowering parents to decide what’s best for their kids.

The movement is gaining momentum. In February 2025, Tennessee passed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, a universal school-choice program offering up to 20,000 scholarships of $7,300 each. Families can now pick the educational model that fits their children’s needs. Idaho’s new refundable tax credit program provides $5,000 per student - $7,500 for those with special needs - for private school tuition, tutoring, or homeschooling expenses. Closer to home, Wyoming took a historic step with its first universal school-choice law, signed into effect on March 4, 2025.

Wyoming’s Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Act, driven by Rep. Ocean Andrew and groups like the Wyoming Family Alliance, introduces Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) with $7,000 per student annually for K-12 expenses like tuition and tutoring, starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

It also launches a pioneering preschool voucher program for low-income families - a first in the nation. As Rep. Andrew put it, "Parents know what’s best for their children, and this legislation ensures they have the freedom to make the right choices." Families can now choose public, private, charter, homeschool, or alternative models, free from the constraints of their zip code.

Data backs up the promise of school choice. The American Federation of Children reports that students using these scholarships show higher college enrollment and degree attainment rates than peers in traditional public schools. This is especially true for low-income and minority students long trapped in underperforming schools. By letting funding follow the students, states like Wyoming prioritize individual needs over institutional inertia, fostering a more equitable system where every child can thrive.

The road hasn’t been easy. Teachers’ unions, tied to the old per-pupil funding model, have fought back with misinformation and resistance. In Wyoming, opponents targeted Rep. Andrew's family business with a boycott campaign to silence his advocacy.

Last February, when parents groups visited the state Capitol for a legislative tour, some elected officials who oppose school choice and parental rights refused to even acknowledge our presence on the House floor. Yet these battles have been worth it. The shift to student-centered funding is transforming education, and as more families explore their options, the future looks bright.

We can't rest on our laurels. Continued advocacy is crucial to keep student needs, parental rights, and innovation at the forefront of the education our future generations receive.

But today, this Cuban mom in the Rocky Mountains is doing a happy dance. My American-born children will have the choices I never did, and as a family, we’ll embrace that freedom to pave the path to pursue our American Dream.