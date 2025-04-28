Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, warns illegal immigrants: 'You cannot hide from ICE'

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de abril, 2025

On Monday, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's appointee as border czar, issued a strong warning to undocumented immigrants in the United States, underscoring the administration's intensifying mass deportation agenda.

At a press conference at the White House, Homan declared, "If you're an illegal alien in the United States, this message is for you: You cannot hide from ICE. We’re actively looking for you."

The statement came a day before Trump marked his first 100 days in office, a milestone that the White House commemorated with the display of 100 posters on the White House lawn, highlighting the "worst illegal immigrants arrested" during this period, according to the administration.

Homan emphasized that illegal immigration has significant public safety consequences. "Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime" he said. "And so every sick person we take off the streets, especially child rapists, makes this country much safer. Every illegal alien we arrest, public safety threat, one at a time makes this country safer."

The border czar noted that approximately 1.4 million undocumented immigrants in the country have outstanding deportation orders, but remain on US soil. Homan further warned that these individuals will face prosecution for failing to abide by departure orders. "Make no mistake, if you're in the country illegally, and you fail to do what the law requires, we will prosecute you. You will go to jail, then we deport you," he said.

A warning to the judiciary



Homan extended his warning to judges and elected officials who he said actively protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. "We will aggressively prosecute, consistent with long-standing law, those aliens for failing or refusing to depart, or who take other related actions aimed at hindering the removal,” he declared.

Similarly, Attorney General Pam Bondi last week also warned judges who collaborate with illegal immigrants, as was the case with the federal judge in Wisconsin, where the Republican leader noted, "No one's above the law."