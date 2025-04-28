White House displays posters with faces of arrested immigrants to highlight Trump's immigration policy

The signs with the faces of arrested immigrants on the driveway to the White House. Jim Watson / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer 28 de abril, 2025

The White House dawned Monday with its lawn covered by 100 posters displaying police photographs of arrested undocumented immigrants along with the crimes they are charged with, as part of a strategy to highlight the immigration actions of the Donald Trump administration in its first 100 days in office.

As reported by The New York Post, the posters, marked with the word "ARRESTED" in large letters, were placed along the White House driveway to highlight some of the worst offenders caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The crimes listed on the posters include "first-degree murder," "child molestation," "kidnapping and rape," "murder," "rape of a minor," and "distribution of fentanyl."

"The White House lawn looks a little different this morning," Kaelan Dorr, a spokesman for the Trump administration, wrote on social networking site X, Kaelan Dorr. He added, "And they say signs don't win elections.... ."

The action has generated controversy, being seen by critics as an attempt to amplify the tough-handed message against undocumented immigration.

"Thank you, President Trump"



Famed conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk claimed on X that "The White House commemorates the first 100 days in office by displaying mug shots of the worst of the worst criminal illegals who have been arrested and deported, including fentanyl dealers, child rapists, and murderers."

"Thank you, President Trump," he added.