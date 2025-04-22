Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de abril, 2025

It was intended to be, simply, a message to celebrate Easter: a family photo accompanied by a brief text, no more than a sentence. However, Joe Biden's post on X Sunday became one of the most discussed topics on social media, dividing the platform on both sides of the controversy: is the image edited?

The former president's post is as follows:

"Is your forearm 4ft long?" replied a user to the Democrat. "With your arm at that angle, it's physically impossible for those to be your fingers. Who the hell is doing this cra*** Photoshop job?" "This looks photoshopped!" also assessed best-selling author Brigitte Gabriel.

Those close to Biden came out to defend the image. A self-analysis using the FotoForensics tool reveals no traces of any retouching of the image. Beyond those indications, the controversy is mounted on allegations of an operation to cover up the former president's health problems during his time in the Oval Office.

Although the allegations about his decline had been occurring months before, with episodes such as stumbles and verbal assaults, his poor performance in the presidential debate last year cleared up doubts for many in his party and the country. The debate ended up precipitating his step aside in favor of Kamala Harris.

The growing certainty about his delicate state of health was accompanied by also growing accusations of a cover-up, put forth by some media reports and members of his administration and party. The photograph emerges in this context, sowing doubts about his well-being. It also coincides with the upcoming release of a book by journalists Jake Tapper, from CNN, and Alex Thompson, from Axios, which they claim will unveil the "cover-up" regarding his health, in an admission by progressive media members that facts were being concealed.