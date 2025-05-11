Chinese Communist Party infiltrated Stanford with agent to gather intelligence on students

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de mayo, 2025

The Stanford Review revealed Wednesday that an agent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltrated Stanford University by posing as a student. According to the outlet’s investigation, it was Stanford students themselves who reported the agent—operating under the alias “Charles Chen”—to authorities. His mission, as an operative for China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), was reportedly to identify students expressing any form of interest, whether positive or negative, in Xi Jinping's regime and to collect information on them.

According to the magazine, the investigation into the Chinese agent began after a series of communications between him and a student named Anna, who was conducting sensitive research on the Chinese regime. While their initial exchanges appeared harmless, Anna noticed a sudden shift in tone and content. Chen began repeatedly asking whether she spoke Mandarin and started sending her videos of Americans who had gained fame in China and were supposedly living luxurious lives. The turning point came when Chen revealed personal details about Anna that she had never shared with him. Alarmed, she reported the situation to the authorities, who then assigned the case to experts in espionage tactics.

PCC has infiltrated Stanford

After several days of investigation, authorities confirmed that Chen had no official affiliation with the university and was, in fact, a Chinese agent who had spent years posing as a student. He had altered the information on his social media accounts and targeted multiple students who were researching China or expressing any form of dissent toward the regime. The Stanford Review also reported that, during their investigation, they found that numerous students and faculty at Stanford had encountered instances of Chinese espionage on campus—but most declined to speak publicly about their experiences.

The magazine also concluded that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has successfully infiltrated Stanford, with its primary goal being to gather information on the university's innovations and technological projects—particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence, where Stanford is considered a global leader. The publication emphasized that this infiltration has occurred not only through undercover agents, but also through pressure placed on legitimate Chinese students, who are reportedly coerced by Chinese authorities into sharing information they receive in their classes on these sensitive subjects.