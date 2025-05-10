India and Pakistan accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire announced by Trump

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de mayo, 2025

After President Donald Trump congratulated India and Pakistan for reaching a cease-fire after four days of intense drone and missile clashes, both nuclear powers accused each other of breaking the agreement and persisting with the clashes.

Several hours after both countries announced the cessation of aggression, fresh bombings were reported along the border.

Vikram Misri, India's foreign secretary, first accused Pakistan of breaking the truce.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” Misri told a press conference in New Delhi. “The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very very seriously notice of these violations.”

India's accusations came just after explosions were reported in Indian-administered Kashmir. The head of the regional government, Omar Abdullah, denounced the blasts via social media: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?"

What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

However, Pakistan responded that India broke the truce in the first place and that its armed forces are still committed to the signed pact and its "faithful implementation."

"Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, President Trump announced on Truth Social a "total and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, following a night of U.S.-led negotiations.

After India and Pakistan confirmed adherence to the pact, Secretary of State Marco Rubio specified on X that the two nations also agreed to begin talks at a neutral site. He added that he and Vice President JD Vance had direct contact with senior officials from both countries to finalize the understanding.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the announcement and thanked Trump "for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region."

In recent weeks, tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following an attack on tourists in Kashmir last month. New Delhi directly blamed Islamabad, which denied any involvement, but the event set off a chain of reprisals that set off alarms about the possibility of a larger-scale conflict.