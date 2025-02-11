Homan on Pope Francis: 'He wants to attack us for securing our border — he's got a wall around the Vatican'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan criticized Pope Francis for speaking out about the deportation plan being carried out by the Trump administration, which, according to the pope, "hurts dignity" and "make[s] our immigrant and refugee brothers and sisters suffer unnecessarily."

In a conversation with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump's appointee to be the top border security official asked Francis to focus on repairing the Catholic Church (despite claiming he does not see him as having the capacity to do so) rather than meddling in matters outside his duties.

"The Pope won’t fix the Catholic Church. I’m saying this as a lifelong Catholic, baptized Catholic, first communion Catholic, confirmation Catholic: You ought to fix the Catholic Church and concentrate on his work and leave border enforcement to us," Homan said.

Furthermore, the border czar singled out the pope for talking about borders when the Vatican is the first to have a wall to separate its borders and protect its people and its interests.

"He wants to attack us for securing our border — he’s got a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he’s got a wall around to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States? I wish he’d stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us," he added.

Homan's statements come shortly after Pope Francis condemned the Trump administration for its deportation plan, assuring in statements reported by AFP, that it is an initiative that "hurts the dignity of many men and women, of entire families."