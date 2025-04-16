Trump calls for Letitia James's "immediate resignation" after being investigated for mortgage fraud

Published by Israel Duro 16 de abril, 2025

Letitia James was the first Democratic attorney general to win a shattering fraud conviction against then Republican candidate Donald Trumpin New York. However, her famous "no one is above the law" that accompanied her throughout the process may come back to haunt her barely a year after Judge Engoron's ruling.

Now back in the White House, the president can kill two birds with one stone thanks to the mortgage fraud investigation against James: on the one hand, he would settle accounts with the attorney general and, incidentally, he could end the career of his main antagonist at the moment from the Blue Party.

In fact, Trump has not wasted a second in demanding the "immediate resignation" of James, calling her a "totally corrupt politician" and noting that with a "wacky crook" like her in office it is impossible to fight to "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).

"James appears to have engaged in the same type of fraud she alleged against Donald Trump"

If the accusations are confirmed, James could fall—ironically—over charges nearly identical to those she once brought against Trump. That’s something retired NYPD inspector and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro noted on his Substack weeks ago:

"The documents presented by Sam Antar, and the investigation he has conducted, appear entirely authentic. In which case, Attorney General James appears to have engaged in the same kind of fraud she alleged in her ridiculous case against Donald Trump. Let us now see if, indeed, as AG James herself has stated, no one is above the law."

Fraud convict Sam Antar began allegations months ago

The investigation echoes allegations made a few months ago by Sam Antar, a well-known businessman who was convicted of fraud and now investigates white-collar crime. At the time, Antar claimed that the New York attorney general may have been guilty either of a conflict of interest in office or of mortgage fraud in the purchase of a home in Virginia.

The mortgage interest rates are much lower if it is a first home. According to the documents filed, James, being a prosecutor in New York—for which being a resident of this state is required—signed a power of attorney to a relative, Shamice Thompson-Hairston, to complete the purchase of a property in Norfolk in her name. The problem comes with the inclusion of an affidavit from James in which he notes, "I intend to occupy this property as a principal residence."

Conflict of interest or mortgage fraud and misrepresentation?

This statement opens up two possible criminal implications, where timing is key. On one hand, if James made that sworn declaration solely to reduce the cost of purchasing the property, she may have committed mortgage fraud and perjury—while also being an officer of the law.

But, if James really intended to move to Virginia to live, the problem is different, and even more serious, since the state of New York requires by law that public officials, including the attorney general, reside in the Empire State.

Will Trump's fraud trial be overturned?

Under this legislation, changing one's primary place of residence to another state could legally disqualify her from holding office and her moves since that date could be invalid under the law. Given that all this happened in August 2023, just before James filed the famous complaint against Trump that ended with the record conviction against the mogul of $454 million and a ban on doing business in the state, it could make even the judgment against the president null and void.

In addition, experts consulted by RVM note, "in the most serious case, if a knowingly false statement was made in connection with a financial transaction, James could face scrutiny under federal wire fraud legislation. These charges carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison and fines of $1 million."

Formal request for investigation to DOJ

Finally, William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi charging James with mortgage fraud. In the criminal referral, Pulte asks for an investigation into whether the NY attorney general falsified records to meet certain loan requirements and receive favorable loan terms:

"Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in New York State - despite the fact that her mortgage applications list her intention to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary residence. It appears that Ms. James' property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued until her recent purchase of a property in Norfolk, VA, in 2023, in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms."

In addition, Pulte notes that irregularities were also detected in James's purchase of a home in 2001: "In February 2001, James also purchased a five-family home in Brooklyn, but has consistently misrepresented the same property as having only four units on both building permit applications and numerous mortgage documents and applications."