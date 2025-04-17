At least 109,000 acres of New Mexico border lands are transferred to Army control

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de abril, 2025

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced, from New Mexico, the withdrawal and emergency transfer of administrative jurisdiction over approximately 109,651 acres of federal land along the US-Mexico border.

According to the Interior Department, the land will be transferred to the Department of the Army for a period of three years, subject to existing entitlements.

"This action is intended to safeguard sensitive natural and cultural resources in the region while enabling the Department of the Army to support US Border Patrol operations in securing the border and preventing illegal immigration," the department explained in a statement.

Similarly, the Interior Department secretary noted that securing the border and protecting the nation's resources go hand in hand.

"The American people gave President Trump a mandate to make America safe and strong again. This transfer reflects Interior’s commitment to public safety, national security and responsible stewardship of our public lands," Burgum maintained.

The Interior Department statement explained that the Department of the Army requested the withdrawal and transfer of these lands on an urgent basis to allow for increased regular patrols by federal personnel, the construction of infrastructure to prevent illegal entry, dismantle foreign terrorist threats to the country and curb activities such as illegal migration, drug smuggling, migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

"President Donald J. Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year on the southern border and directed members of his Administration to take swift action to combat all illegal activity in the region," the department added.

According to officials, these lands serve as habitat for 23 federally endangered species and harbor important cultural sites.

"Transfer of the management of this land to the Army will facilitate military engagement to prevent unauthorized human activity in ecologically sensitive areas along the southern border, which can be harmed by repeated foot traffic, unregulated vehicle use, and the creation of informal trails or camps," the department said.