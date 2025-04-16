Trump plans self-deportation program with economic incentives for illegal immigrants

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration plans to start a self-deportation program with economic incentives for illegal immigrants. The Republican's initiative is intended to help those people who want to self-deport.

"We are going to give them a stipend. We are going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we will work with them, if they are good, if we want them to return, we will work with them to return as quickly as possible," the president said during an interview with Fox News.

The president did not offer details about the program. However, he insisted that his administration's focus remains on deporting criminals and that for other immigrants without criminal records, it intends to help for their voluntary departure and, potentially, their legal return.

During the conversation, the president highlighted the contribution of legal immigrants in the country. He also emphasized that the border is currently secure thanks to the immigration policy he has implemented.

"The border is very, very secure right now — and we didn't need legislation, we needed a president to say, 'That's it. No more,'" the president noted.

"I think the thing people now realize is the border is 100%... it's perfect now… and I think just generally that there's a mood that our country was ripped off by other nations for many, many years and they understand what I'm doing — they're really getting it," he added.