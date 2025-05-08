Trump proclaims May 8 'World War II Victory Day'

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump declared May 8 as"World War II Victory Day." During the ceremony, he reiterated that the triumph in the war effort was largely due to the contributions of the United States.

In Western Europe, May 8 marks the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, while Russia observes the occasion on May 9.

However, even after hostilities in Europe ended, World War II continued in Asia until Japan's surrender on September 2.

The U.S. played a crucial role in both world wars, contributing militarily and providing essential material aid, while also being a key player in Europe’s reconstruction.

"The victory was achieved mainly thanks to us, like it or not," Trump declared on Wednesday at the White House, shortly after issuing the proclamation.

The Republican said that "it was American tanks, ships, trucks, planes and military that defeated the enemy 80 years ago this week. Without America, the Liberation would never have happened."

Trump had previously announced his intention to rename May 8, noting that, unlike much of Europe, the United States did not have a day to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

May 8 will not be a holiday

"Without us, those wars would not have been won," ’ declared the president, who clarified that May 8 will not be a holiday. November 11 remains a federal holiday in the United States to honor veterans.

"After nearly four years of the darkest and bloodiest chapters ever recorded in human history, more than 250,000 Americans lost their lives in the fight against the Nazi regime. Today and every day, we pay tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation, their freedom and the survival of Western civilization," reads the document issued by the White House.