Noem demands death penalty for those responsible for deadly shipwreck linked to human smuggling

7 de mayo, 2025

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday called for the death penalty to be imposed on two Mexican nationals accused of human smuggling following a shipwreck off the coast of San Diego. The incident, which took place on May 5, left three migrants dead and at least seven missing, including a girl. According to authorities, the detainees allegedly attempted to smuggle a group of people by sea, rekindling warnings about the extreme risks involved in maritime smuggling to the United States.

"I will be formally requesting that the Attorney General ensure that these two suspected smugglers are swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem said in an official statement. "Their deaths were not only avoidable but were also the direct result of greed and indifference of smugglers who exploited them."

An avoidable tragedy

The vessel, a Mexican-origin panga, was carrying at least 16 people—14 adults and two minors — when it capsized off the southern California coast. Three bodies were recovered, identified as citizens of India. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy; his 10-year-old sister is still missing and presumed dead. Their parents, also originally from India, were hospitalized after being rescued.

The detainees — Julio César Zúñiga Luna, 30, and Jesús Juan Rodríguez Leya, 36 — face charges of human trafficking resulting in death. Three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case.

"Maritime smuggling is not just illegal—it is a violent and inherently dangerous crime," stressed Noem, who pledged that DHS will continue to work with other federal agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

Ongoing investigation and new arrests

Hours after the accident, border agents tracked a vehicle seen at the scene of the wreck. Although the driver managed to escape, two other vehicles allegedly involved were identified and detained. Eight of the nine migrants initially missing were located, with the exception of the 10-year-old girl.

Authorities continue to investigate what they believe to be part of a human smuggling ring operating in the Southern California region.