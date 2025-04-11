House Republicans call on Governors Hochul, Pritzker and Walz to testify on their immigration measures

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de abril, 2025

House Republicans invited Democratic governors JB Pritzker (Illinois), Tim Walz (Minnesota) and Kathy Hochul (New York) to testify about the immigration measures in the states they lead.

In a post on X, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer urged the Democratic governors to come to Congress next May 15 to be interrogated on what he labeled "sanctuary states."

"Harboring aliens is a federal crime. Sanctuary policies championed by these governors jeopardize the safety of Americans and defy U.S. immigration laws," Comer wrote. "President Trump is preparing to take executive action to withhold federal funding from sanctuary states. Working alongside President Trump, Congress must ensure federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities."

Harboring aliens is a federal crime.… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 10, 2025

For now, New York Gov. Hochul, who could face an internal primary during her re-election campaign next year, is the only one of the three cited who responded by suggesting she wants to go to Congress to testify.

"We just received notification of their interest in my opinion on state laws, which I’m happy to share with them," she told reporters Thursday after Comer released his call. "I told people like Tom Homan that I will continue doing what our practice has been from beginning, which is to cooperate with ICE when they have a warrant or they have evidence that there’s a person who’s committed a serious crime."

Rep. Comer, who led investigations into alleged corruption and influence-peddling by the Biden family, is considering a run for Kentucky governor in 2027. Hearings with three high-profile Democratic governors could propel him into a potential election campaign.

Meanwhile, spokesmen for Pritzker - one of the Democrats mentioned as a possible presidential contender in 2028 - and Walz - a former vice presidential candidate - responded that Comer's invitation has characteristics of a political stunt, though they noted they will evaluate whether they will testify before Congress.

"Governor Walz is happy to work with Congress, but since Minnesota is not a sanctuary state, one can’t help but wonder if this is, perhaps, politically motivated," spokesman Teddy Tschann said in statements picked up by Politico.

Meanwhile, Alex Gough, a spokesman for Pritzker, took direct aim at Congressman Comer: "Let’s call this what this is: another partisan dog and pony show."