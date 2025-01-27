Trump announces tough sanctions against Colombia, and President Petro declares a trade war on the US

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

In a lengthy response on his X account, Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro declared a trade war on the United States after President Donald Trump announced a series of tough sanctions against the South American country after Petro denied the landing of deportation flights with Colombian illegal immigrants coming from the United States.

In a post on the social network Truth, President Trump criticized the "socialist" Petro for not allowing the deportation flights to arrive in Colombia after Washington and Bogota agreed to their arrival. In the post, Trump also announced unprecedented sanctions against Colombia.

"I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia," Trump began. "This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures."

Among the measures announced by Trump are emergency tariffs of 25% on all Colombian products entering the United States (in one week, these tariffs will go to 50%), travel bans and immediate revocation of visas for Colombian government officials, visa sanctions on all party members, family members and supporters of the Colombian government, treasury, banking and financial sanctions on IEEPA, among others.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!" Trump said.

Petro, who is a regular critic of Trump on his social media, used his X account to respond to the U.S. president and announce, first, a 50% tariff on U.S. products in a very lengthy post where he spoke of the "dignity of the Colombian people," his sympathy for "the blackest neighborhoods in Washington," for the American writer Noam Chomsky, his disdain for oil and also invited Trump to have a glass of whisky despite his "gastritis."

"They inform me that you put a 50% tariff on our fruit of human labor to enter the US, I do the same," Petro culminated in his colorful publication, which is causing an international stir.

Trump, a mi no me gusta mucho viajar a los EEUU, es un poco aburridor, pero confieso que hay cosas meritorias, me gusta ir a los barrios negros de Washington, allí ví una lucha entera en la capital de los EEUU entre negros y latinos con barricadas, que me pareció una pendejada,… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

However, minutes later, the Colombian president contradicted himself in another post, announcing that he ordered his trade minister to impose 25% tariffs on U.S. products.

"He ordered the foreign trade minister to raise tariffs on imports from the US by 25%. The ministry should help direct our exports to the whole world other than the U.S.," Petro said.