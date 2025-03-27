Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de marzo, 2025

Although the midterm elections are still a long way off, Donald Trump has already begun to bestow his prized endorsements on his favorite candidates. Indeed, prominent among them was Lindsey Graham, the senator from South Carolina who in 2026 will seek a fifth term in the Senate. Trump described him as a "great friend" who "has always been there when I've needed him."

Despite the fact that their relationship did not start out in the best way, given that Graham was very tough on Trump during the 2016 election, the relationship between the two became very close over the years. In addition to being political allies, they opportunistically play golf together.

As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Lindsey is also relentlessly focused on helping us Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strongly Support our Great Military/Vets, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!", he added.

Graham arrived in the Senate in 2003, succeeding historic Senator Strom Thurmond, who served until he was 100 years old. Since then, he established himself as a bipartisan-leaning lawmaker and chaired important committees.

Perhaps his most viral moment in the Senate was the speech he gave in defense of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018. "But let me tell you, when it comes to this, you're looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend. (...) To my Republican colleagues, if you vote no, you're legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics. You want this seat? I hope you never get it," he told the Judiciary Committee in front of his Democratic colleagues.

The senator said he was proud of the president's endorsement, but also emphasized their personal bond: "On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He’s an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat."

"I look forward to being one of the driving forces in the U.S. Senate to enact President Trump’s agenda to make America more prosperous and more secure. Thank you, Mr. President," he added.

Along with Graham, Trump endorsed Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Cindy Hide-Smith of Mississippi for 2026, when Republicans will put 22 Senate seats in play. Among them, the most competitive would be North Carolina and Maine.