WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy amid Ozempic and Wegovy boom

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de mayo, 2025

WeightWatchers will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt and focus on its transition to a provider of telehealth services. Parent company WW International Inc. reported the decision.

"To effectuate the transaction, WeightWatchers has voluntarily initiated 'pre-packaged' chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”). The Company expects to move through this process swiftly, with the goal of emerging from the court-supervised reorganization process in approximately 45 days, if not sooner," the company said in a statement.

The transaction will remove$1.15 billion of debt from the company's balance sheet.

Similarly, the statement assured that the Company is poised to execute on its transformation plan, which includes innovation in its digital and member experience, and accelerating the expansion of its telehealth business, which posted 57% year-over-year growth in revenue during the first quarter of 2025.

The decision amid the rise of Ozempic and Wegovy The information comes at a time when the purchase of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy is booming. In December, it was learned that, for example, prescriptions for weight loss and diabetes drugs in young patients have increased 600% since 2020.

WeightWatchers has gone through financial problems in recent times. In 2023, the company—with more than six decades of history—forayed into the weight-loss drug market, highlighted by the $106 million purchase of Sequence, now known as WeightWatchers Clinic, a telehealth platform that makes it easier for users to access prescriptions for drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity.

"WeightWatchers’ holistic model of care—including its no. 1 doctor-recommended weight loss program, telehealth offering with access to obesity-trained clinicians and prescription weight-loss medications, and virtual and in-person workshops—remain fully operational during the reorganization process. All trade creditors and other general unsecured creditors will be paid in full. Additionally, the Company intends to remain a publicly traded company upon emergence from the process," detailed WW International Inc.