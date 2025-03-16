Tom Homan asserted that Biden intentionally opened the border to create "millions" of Democratic voters in the future

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de marzo, 2025

Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, gave his take on why Joe Biden opened the southern border during his tenure. The official participated in Stephen A. Smith's podcast, where he also made a fervent defense of the "zero tolerance" policy. His analysis was even praised by the host, who told him that he simply could not refute it.

Over the past four years, millions of people entered the United States illegally, prompting Donald Trump to make the border issue one of the pillars of his presidential campaign. Indeed, he promised to close the border, to carry out a "massive" deportation campaign, and another one to find the children who entered the country and whose trail was lost.

To this end, the Republican appointed Homan, who was director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the first Trump administration. The new border czar recently participated in the program of the renowned Democratic commentator, where he commented on his new role and made explosive statements.

Homan on Biden's border crisis: "I truly believe they saw future political benefit from this"

Smith began by asking Homan about Biden, specifically about the design of his border policy. Homan explained to him that it was the first time in years that a president had worked to make the country's borders less secure. He even hazarded a guess as to the reasons behind the Democratic action of the last four years.

"I surmise — I have an opinion — that I think this administration thought these millions of people are going to be future Democratic voters," the border czar noted.

"He overturned the Trump census rule, which means millions of people they released in sanctuary cities will be counted in the next census, which is going to result in what? More seats in the House for the Dems. So I truly believe they saw future political benefit from this," he added.

"With zero tolerance, the number of families being put at risk was significantly reduced"

Minutes later, Smith asked him the logic behind the zero tolerance policy and the "separation of families."

Homan's response went viral and consisted of a detailed explanation of the advantages and disadvantages of this policy. He began by recalling the consequences and the business behind illegal immigration to the United States. For example, he remarked that 31% of the women who travel to the southern border are "raped" by the cartels and the deaths and sexual assaults on children.

"So we said, look, how can we save lives? How can we stop the sexual assault of children? So we said, Look, let's prosecute them because it's a crime to endanger this country legally. So if we prosecute them and put them in jail, maybe the numbers go down; maybe less will come. And it worked. With zero tolerance, the numbers of families putting themselves in harm's way, putting themselves in the hands of criminal cartels dropped significantly," he added.

On the separation of families, he said it is the "sad and unfortunate part of all law enforcement," comparing it to a policeman arresting a parent and separating them from their child. The official said the separations send a deterrent message so that fewer families risk taking the journey to enter illegally across the southern border, saving lives in the process.

"So what we did was try to save lives and reduce sexual assaults, and what they (the Biden Administration) did was send a message to everybody: 'we'll get them to the final destination at government expense and reward the people who paid the criminal cartels'. That's why the numbers exploded because there's no consequence. We had a consequence they didn't," he said.

"That's an incredibly compelling answer that you just gave. I can't refute it. No one should as far as I'm concerned, sir," Smith told Homan after he finished his argument.