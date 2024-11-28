Homan celebrates Thanksgiving by giving out food to Border Patrol agents

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Tom Homan, the next "czar" of the southern border, celebrated Thanksgiving Day by giving out food in Eagle Pass, Texas. Along with Governor Greg Abbott, they thanked and fed hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety agents, among other participants in Operation Lone Star. Both promised to "finish Trump’s work" on the southern border.

They were joined by Paul Perez, Thomas Suelzer and Mike Banks, who serve as the chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, Texas adjutant general and the local "border czar," respectively.

"You cannot have strong national security if you do not have border security. There is unprecedented success in Texas. This is the model we can take across the country. Everyone here needs to understand that you are national heroes and are saving the nation. What you have done has not only protected Texas and the citizens of Texas, you are protecting this nation," Homan told the agents.

After serving the meal, Abbott and Homan received intelligence briefings and took an aerial tour of the Eagle Pass area, where state officials have focused much of their efforts on stopping migrants from crossing the border.

"Someone has to stand up for the rule of law, and the people who do that are the men and women of the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety. This mission is critical to our future. I have never been more proud of what you all have stepped up to do. During this time of Thanksgiving, we as Texans and Americans at the top of our list have thanks for you and the job you are doing today," said Abbott, who won re-election in 2022 after defeating Beto O'Rourke.

Homan also recently weighed in on these threats to Trump's new cabinet members. "I'm not in the cabinet, but I've read numerous defamatory articles. I'm a racist and I'm the father of family separation and all that. So the media inciting hatred doesn't help at all, because there are some crazies out there who will take advantage of it. That doesn't help," he told Fox News on Wednesday.