Devastating U.S. strike on Houthi oil port rocks Middle East

Published by Israel Duro 18 de abril, 2025

The US bombing against an oil port in Yemen controlled by the Houthis has sent shockwaves through the region. The bombing, in retaliation for the terrorist group's attacks on civilian and military ships in the Red Sea caused at least 58 deaths, according to the rebels. The Houthis' response was the launching of a ballistic missile that was intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces over Bethlehem.

After learning of the events, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned "strongly the barbaric bombardments by the United States on Yemen's Ras Isa port," which constituted, he said, a "flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter."

CENTCOM welcomes the success of the mission

For its part, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) celebrated the achievement of an objective aimed at "damaging the source of the Houthis' economic power." In a statement, CENTCOM announced the destruction of the fuel port of Ras Isa, near the port of Hodeidah in northwestern Yemen.

It is one of the deadliest U.S. strikes in Yemen since the start of the U.S. military's Operation Rough Rider by the U.S. military against the Houthis on March 15 and is a clear warning that Washington is not letting up in the fight against one of Iran's most active proxies in the region.

"The Houthis continued to derive economic and military benefit from countries and companies providing material support to the terrorist organization,” said U.S. Central Command following the strike. “The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to support their military operations and generate economic profits from import revenues. This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen. Ships deliver fuel through the Ras Isa port, and profits from these illegal sales directly fund the Houthis and their terror efforts."

Warning to Houthis and Iran

Finally, CENTCOM advised the rebels and Houthis themselves to take note and cease their attacks, "The Houthis, their Iranian masters, and those who knowingly aid and abet their terrorist actions should be put on notice that the world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel and war material to a terrorist."