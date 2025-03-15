FBI investigates increase in false police alerts against conservatives

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de marzo, 2025

The FBI launched an investigation into the increase in cases of 'swatting' against conservative figures. This harassment tactic consists of making false reports of serious threats to provoke a police operation at the victim's home.

The agency's director, Kash Patel, warned Friday of the "alarming rise" in such attacks against media figures and assured that the bureau is already taking action.

The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," Patel said.

He also stressed that the problem transcends political differences and poses a threat to public safety. "Weaponizing law enforcement against any american is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers," he emphasized.

Swatting has had fatal consequences in the past, as the mobilization of tactical teams in response to false information can result in violent confrontations and even deaths.

Recent attacks on conservative commentators

One of the most recent cases was reported by conservative podcaster Nick Sortor, who reported that his father and sister were victims of a swatting attack on Thursday. "A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoin," he wrote on X.

According to the podcaster, the fake caller claimed his father was "killing his entire family," leading to a response with lethal force by authorities. Sortor called the event an attempted indirect homicide, claiming that the perpetrators sought to provoke a deadly confrontation with police.

Another reported case involved conservative broadcaster Shawn Farash and his wife, who were also victims of a police operation stemming from a fraudulent complaint. Farash stated that he will investigate what happened and demand that those responsible face legal consequences.

These attacks have not been limited to media figures. In December, a false report at the home of Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene led to a fatal traffic accident during the police response.

Legislative Initiatives to Combat Swatting

In response to these incidents, a group of legislators introduced a bipartisan bill in January that seeks to toughen penalties against those who perpetrate swatting attacks. The initiative calls for up to 20 years in prison if someone is seriously injured or killed because of a false report.

Rep. Mike Ezell, who has experience in law enforcement, warned that this type of harassment not only endangers innocent citizens but also diverts valuable resources from real emergencies. For his part, Congressman Brandon Gill called these acts "political terrorism" and emphasized the urgency of eradicating this threat.