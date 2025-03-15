Attorney General Bondi warns domestic terrorists targeting Tesla: "You better watch out"

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de marzo, 2025

In recent weeks, Tesla, the electric vehicle company led by Elon Musk, has become the target of a wave of vandalism attacks in the United States. Dealerships, cars and charging stations have been the target of violent demonstrations, prompting Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump to vow a forceful response against those responsible.

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria show, Pam Bondi warned the vandals, "You better watch out because we’re coming after you." The attorney general announced that she has launched an investigation to determine who is behind these attacks and how they are being funded. "They are targeting Tesla dealerships, the stations where you charge a Tesla; they’re vandalizing cars,” Bondi said, underscoring the seriousness of the incidents.

Among the high-profile cases, Bondi mentioned the arrest of a person who threw a Molotov cocktail bomb at a dealership, facing a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years. "We have people we’re locking up on that," she added.

One specific example occurred last month in Colorado, where a woman was arrested for allegedly spray-painting the word "Nazi" on a Tesla dealership sign and igniting Molotov cocktails on multiple occasions. These acts reflect an escalation in protests against the company from peaceful demonstrations to acts of vandalism and outright violence.

Musk, Tesla and the Republican Administration



The background to these attacks responds directly to the relationship between Elon Musk and President Trump. Musk, one of the president's closest allies, assumed a key role in the Administration by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an institution aimed at reducing federal spending.

Trump's support



President Trump has come out in defense of Musk and Tesla, describing the attacks as unfair and vowing to come down hard on those responsible. On Tuesday, Trump made a symbolic gesture by test-driving several Tesla models in front of the White House and expressed his intention to buy a vehicle from the brand.

In addition, when asked by a reporter if he would consider labeling the vandals as "domestic terrorists," Trump replied in the affirmative: "I will do that, I’ll do it. I’m going to stop them." He warned that those caught will face serious consequences, saying, "You do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and you’re going to go through hell.".

Likewise, on his Truth Social account the Republican wrote offering his full support for Musk:

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line” in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Support for Musk and Tesla has also come from Congress



House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) announced Wednesday that lawmakers will investigate the attacks on Tesla and its owners.

In addition, Johnson praised Musk's "heroic work" and also described the incidents as "domestic terrorism."