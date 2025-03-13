DOGE cancels more NIH grants, such as those to prevent pregnancy in "transgender kids"

Published by Diane Hernandez 13 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) canceled several grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including more than half a million dollars earmarked for a "pregnancy prevention program for transgender kids."

The DOGE, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, revealed in an X post that it terminated at least five NIH programs with million-dollar expenditures.

Among the more outlandish projects that have been canceled is a $620,000 grant for "an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys," referring to biological girls who recognize themselves as boys.

The institute, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), also spent about $700,000 to study cannabis use among "gender-diverse sexual minority individuals," $740,000 on examining "social networks" among "black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey," and $50,000 more on assessing "sexual health" among "LGTBQ+ Latinx youth in an agricultural community."

The NIH also stopped the $75,000 it was spending on "structural racism" research.

Other million-dollar and extravagant expenditures cancelled



The latest NIH grant cancellations come just a week after the DOGE eliminated the agency's budget earmarked for transgender experiments on animals. This included some $532, 000 for "using a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment" and other experiments.

In his recent speech to Congress, President Donald Trump mentioned a wide range of DOGE findings, highlighting some "$8 million to make mice transgender."

The week also saw the freezing of funding for a $600,000 grant to study "menstrual cycles in transgender men," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins notified on her X account.