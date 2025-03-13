DOGE cancels more NIH grants, such as those to prevent pregnancy in "transgender kids"
The agency also spent about $700,000 to study cannabis use in "gender-diverse sexual minority individuals."
The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) canceled several grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including more than half a million dollars earmarked for a "pregnancy prevention program for transgender kids."
The DOGE, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, revealed in an X post that it terminated at least five NIH programs with million-dollar expenditures.
Among the more outlandish projects that have been canceled is a $620,000 grant for "an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys," referring to biological girls who recognize themselves as boys.
">
Today, @NIH cancelled the following grants:— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 12, 2025
- $620K for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys”
- $699K for studying “cannabis use” among “sexual minority gender diverse individuals”
- $740K for examining “social networks” among “black and…
The institute, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), also spent about $700,000 to study cannabis use among "gender-diverse sexual minority individuals," $740,000 on examining "social networks" among "black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey," and $50,000 more on assessing "sexual health" among "LGTBQ+ Latinx youth in an agricultural community."
The NIH also stopped the $75,000 it was spending on "structural racism" research.
Other million-dollar and extravagant expenditures cancelled
The latest NIH grant cancellations come just a week after the DOGE eliminated the agency's budget earmarked for transgender experiments on animals. This included some $532, 000 for "using a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment" and other experiments.
In his recent speech to Congress, President Donald Trump mentioned a wide range of DOGE findings, highlighting some "$8 million to make mice transgender."
The week also saw the freezing of funding for a $600,000 grant to study "menstrual cycles in transgender men," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins notified on her X account.