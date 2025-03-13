DOJ investigates two New York hotels used as immigrant shelters

Immigrants sleeping in the vicinity of the Roosevelt Hotel. Cordon Pres s

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de marzo, 2025

The Department of Justice has placed under criminal investigation two New York City hotels that were used to house immigrants.

According to reports from Fox News, the DOJ is investigating the financing and operations of these establishments.

The hotels under investigation are the Roosevelt Hotel and the Stewart Hotel, both of which have been converted into immigrant shelters.

Prosecutors leading the criminal investigation are gathering information about the people who stayed at these properties, including their names and identification numbers.

According to Fox, the warrants to appear in court cite a violation of federal immigration law.

Regarding the Roosevelt Hotel, Fox has indicated that "according to reports, New York City agreed to pay $220 million to the hotel, which is owned by the government of Pakistan. The deal was part of a $1.1 billion package from the International Monetary Fund to avoid defaulting on its international debt, explained investment banker John LeFevre."