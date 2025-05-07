Los Angeles County sees hepatitis A outbreak

Published by Just The News 7 de mayo, 2025

A hepatitis A outbreak has been reported in Los Angeles County.

A sustained increase in clinical cases and high virus levels in local wastewater led the county Department of Public Health to declare the outbreak Monday.

The hepatitis A virus causes a liver infection. It’s transmitted through contaminated food and water or through contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea, the health department said in a news release.

Hepatitis A can vary from a mild case lasting a few weeks to a severe illness going on for several months, the department said. It also noted death can occur in rare instances.

Homeless people are at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis A because of their limited access to handwashing and toileting facilities, the department said. But it added that of the 29 cases confirmed so far this year, most have been among people without housing or travel risk factors.

The increase in hepatitis A has happened during an increase in hepatitis A wastewater concentrations, the health department reported.

The risk to the general public is low, but community-wide protection actions are needed to reduce transmission, the department added.

The health department said vaccination and good hygiene are the best ways to prevent hepatitis A.

It’s important people wash their hands with soap and water regularly and especially before eating and preparing food and after going to the bathroom, said Dr. Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. He added that the hepatitis A vaccine is “safe, effective and offers long-term protection.”

The vaccine is a two-dose series, with one dose administered at least six months after the first dose. The health department recommends it for Los Angeles County residents who aren’t vaccinated, homeless people and people who use drugs, including those that don't involve needles.

People with health insurance can get vaccines at pharmacies and health care providers.

A list of sites that offer hepatitis A vaccination is at publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/docs/Public_HepA_Referral.pdf.

Uninsured or underinsured residents can get vaccines at the Public Health Department’s clinics, which are listed on the department's website.

The department also offers free vaccines through its mobile units to homeless individuals at encampments and interim housing sites.

To find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473. The number is operated from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit ph.lacounty.gov/HepA-Data.