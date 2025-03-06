Trump signs executive order to revoke security clearances of Perkins Coie, implicated in Steele dossier

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order withdrawing security clearances for employees of the law firm Perkins Coie, singled out for its role in the drafting of the Steele dossier, the report with unverified allegations about alleged ties between Trump and Russia. The administration justified the move by arguing that the firm was involved in actions that compromised electoral transparency and national security.

Accusations against Perkins Coie

Perkins Coie, one of the most influential law firms in the country, represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and hired Fusion GPS to compile the Steele dossier. Trump contended that the firm used that document as a weapon against a political opponent.

The report also linked the firm to activist donors, including George Soros, in challenging election laws, such as those requiring ID to vote. A court sanctioned some of its lawyers for lack of transparency in the judicial process.

In addition, the firm has faced accusations of racial discrimination within its staff. It is accused of having applied race-based quotas in hiring and promotions, which allegedly violated civil rights laws. It also restricted access to scholarships to certain applicants based on their race, until legal actions forced it to modify this practice.

On the other hand, one of his lawyers, Michael Sussmann, was accused of providing false information to the FBI by presenting as credible discredited claims about an alleged secret communication between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank Alfa Bank.

Impact on the Trump Administration

In addition to ties to previous investigations, Perkins Coie filed lawsuits against the Trump Administration, including one that the Administration said would affect the country's military readiness.

In signing the executive order, Trump called the move an "absolute honor" and assured that his Administration would not tolerate actions that, in his view, posed a threat to US institutions.