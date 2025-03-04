The Florida Attorney General announced a criminal investigation against the Tate brothers

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

James Uthmeier initiated a criminal investigation against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. This was announced by the Florida attorney general just days after Andrew returned to the United States from Romania, where he was arrested with his brother in 2022, and together they faced charges of rape and human trafficking.

According to Romanian prosecutors, the Tate brothers and two women created a criminal organization in 2021 that sexually exploited several victims, operating in both Romania and the United Kingdom.

Andrew Tate, the eldest of the brothers, spoke to reporters on his arrival in Florida and said that both he and his brother "have yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives."

"We live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," he added. In turn, he participated in the Patrick Bet David program, where he attacked Governor DeSantis for the legal actions initiated by the state.

"I don't know why Ron's answer wasn't, 'He has an American passport. The judicial system in Romania, which I know absolutely nothing about, decided to let him fly, and he's flown to his home country. As far as we're concerned, he's broken no laws,'" he told Bet David.

"In Florida, this tipe of behavior is viewed as atrocius"

Uthmeier, who was recently appointed to his post by Governor Ron DeSantis, jumped right into the case and announced the opening of an investigation by "Sunshine State" authorities.

"These guys have publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, and preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims are coming forward, some of them minors. (...) In Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocius," Uthmeier stated.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that justice is served," he added. Uthmeier's office issued subpoenas and arrest warrants just hours after his statements.

Regarding the judicial future of the Tate brothers, the Romanian justice system established that they must return on March 24 to appear before the authorities. If they do not comply with this order, they could be subject to "preventive arrest".