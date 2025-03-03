Trump's "Renewal of the American Dream" themed address to Congress: guest list revealed

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson has defined the list of guests who will join him Tuesday night at the joint session of Congress, where President Donald Trump will deliver a prime-time address titled "Renewal of the American Dream."

Keys to the presidential address

The speech will addressthe Trump Administration's accomplishments at home and abroad, with an emphasis on what he considers a successful start to his second term. He will also focus on the economy, highlighting measures to reverse the inherited crisis, curb inflation and strengthen manufacturing with investments in the millions. In addition, he will press Congress to increase border security funding, pushing for deportations and the construction of the wall. On foreign policy, he will present strategies to restore global peace, including ending the war in Ukraine and freeing hostages in Gaza.

Featured guests highlight Republican priorities.

Fox News Digital reported that Johnson's partial list of guests includes Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), whom Trump picked as his border czar.

Also attending will be Olivia Hayes, a resident of Kinder, Louisiana, whose husband, Wesley Hayes, was killed in a traffic accident caused by an immigrant in irregular status who was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Johnson's office.

On the energy front, the Republican leader invited Ben Dell, president of Commonwealth LNG, a company that benefited from the Trump Administration's decision to reverse the pause imposed by former President Joe Biden on new liquefied natural gas export permits.

Support for Israel and presence of conservative media

In a gesture toward U.S. relations with Israel, Johnson has included on his list Noa Argamani, who was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack.

Also expected to attend are conservative media figures such as Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh, both of the Daily Wire.